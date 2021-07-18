Militia officials: US drone destroys militia truck in Syria

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two Iraqi militia officials say a U.S. drone attack has targeted a truck for an Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria — destroying the vehicle without causing any casualties. Sunday’s attack comes amid increasing tensions in the region between the U.S. military and Iran-backed Iraqi militias in recent weeks. The Americans have targeted militants who used drones and rockets to hit bases housing U.S. troops. The Iraqi officials refused to say what the truck was carrying, while Syria’s state media said it was transporting food. A Syrian opposition war monitor said the truck was carrying weapons and ammunition for an Iraqi militia in Syria.