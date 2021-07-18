Non-profit helps MPD raise funds for k-9 officers

Madison (WKOW) The Madison Police Department is on a recruitment push. More than a dozen officers left the department since the pandemic began.

The department needs more officers -- both two-legged, and four.

Kelly Magyera, with Capital K9s said: "Right now we have eight working dogs on the canine unit, and we'd always like to expand."

Capital K9s is a non-profit that hosts fundraisers to help the Madison Police Department with the cost of the animals.

"The purchasing of a dog is upwards of $50 to $60,000," says Magyera, "so it's all based on donations; it's not funded by the City of Madison."

Earlier this month, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told 27 News his department hosted a June recruitment event. Since the pandemic, MPD has lost close to 15 of its human officers.

Chief Barnes said: "When we lose an experienced officer, and an officer that has community ties, I think that does hurt us. We lose that expertise. We lose those community relationships, and we have to rebuild them."

In 2004, the K9 unit became a formal part of MPD. Police say these dogs are valued by every member of the department, for the services they provide.

"It's really awesome to have the dogs," says Officer Eric Disch, " K9 Officer Bowie is certified in tracking article search area search, narcotics and apprehension, and handler protection."

Canines are also used to de-escalate tense situations. Officers say these dogs are often more powerful than a weapon.

"The mere presence of the dog alone is in the high 90 percentile of people just having a tendency to give up in an incident," says Disch.

The Madison Police Department has seven patrol dogs, and one bomb dog. The department is looking to add another K9 officer.