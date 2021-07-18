Sheriff: Man ‘accidentally’ shot in chest taken to UW Hospital by MedFlight

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- According to the Dodge County Sheriff, a man was taken by MedFlight to UW Hospital after he was "accidentally" shot in the chest Sunday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam Paramedics responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. about a man having been "accidentally" shot in the chest in the 8300 block of North Hickory Lane.

First responders said when they arrived, the 41-year-old man had a single gunshot in his upper chest and he was conscious.

According to deputies, the gunshot victim was taken by an ambulance to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam but then flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

The Dodge County Sheriff Office reported it is investigating the incident, but there is no threat to the community.