Temps rise, minimal rain chances

MADISON (WKOW) - The pleasant summer weather continues Sunday!

Skies started out a bit hazy during early morning hours, paired with mild temperatures. The sun will once again return for Sunday, with chances for clouds also returning in the afternoon and evening hours. Although, still mostly sunny.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s by 10 a.m., spending majority of the late-morning and afternoon climbing to 80s.

Highs will likely be a bit warmer than yesterday, numbers are expected to reach mid-80s in Madison.

Values will be a bit higher to the west, likely topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s, and a bit cooler to the east with some potentially not even hitting 80. But, that would be for areas closer to the lakeshore.

High pressure is once again overhead, moving just a bit southward. Winds will switch from north to east, calm to light.

Another nice day is expected Monday, with highs a tad warmer but once again in the mid-80s and sunny skies.

Rain chances return Tuesday when the back door cold front passes during the afternoon/evening timeframe. During this time, an isolated shower or storm is possible or maybe even a stray. It will be a mainly dry day.

Temperatures dip a bit once the front passes, but highs will still likely maintain 80 degree status.

Much warmer temperatures to come as the work week continues, with high temperatures possibly reaching the 90s either by the end of the work week or through the weekend.