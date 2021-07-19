107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- 107 new COVID-19 were reported Monday in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Cases and deaths for each day are reported by DHS here.

As of Monday afternoon, 135 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. Of those, 35 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There were 41 positive COVID-19 tests yesterday in Wisconsin and 2,806 negative results. The reported seven-day of positive by testing is 2.2 percent.

The Department of Health Services dashboard also shows the seven-day average of new confirmed cases to be 156 and the seven-day average of new probable cases to be 31. (CHART)

As of Monday, a total of 5,741,203 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 51.1 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.7 percent of the state has completed the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

