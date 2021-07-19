Almodóvar’s ‘Madres paralelas’ to open Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival will kick off its 78th edition in September with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s film “Madres Paralelas.” Organizers said Monday that the film about two, single, pregnant women starring Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit and Israel Elejalde will debut as part of the competition slate on Sept. 1. Almodóvar has a long history with the oldest film festival in the world and said in a written statement that he was “born as a film director in 1983 in Venice.” In 2019, he was given the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The festival will again be an in-person event that will run through Sept. 11.