Average gas price exceeds $3 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Gas prices are breaching the $3 mark in Wisconsin, months after the national average did.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is now $3.03; the national average surpassed $3 back in May. It's the first time since 2014 drivers are paying this much for gas.

The current price in Wisconsin is just over 13 cents higher than a month ago, and stands close to 93 cents higher than this time last year.

The average price in Madison is slightly lower than that of the state: $2.95. Although, GasBuddy reports that Madison area drivers could pay as little as $2.79 or as much as $3.29 per gallon.

While, Wisconsin's average has just breached $3, the national average is inching toward $3.20. According to GasBuddy, the national average is $3.16 a gallon, a single cent rise over last week.

Still, the national average is up 10 cents from where it was a month ago, and 98 cents higher than it was this time last year.