Beloit Turner School District to return to mostly in-person instruction this fall

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- Students in the Beloit Turner School District will return to mostly in-person learning this fall.

Virtual instruction will no longer be an option for students unless they have documented medical needs, according to Superintendent Dennis McCarthy. In a letter to families, McCarthy explained data from the last school year indicates academic performance is falling short.

Masks will be optional for students and staff inside all school buildings, but they are are encouraged for those who have not yet been vaccinated. Masks will be required on buses, which is in line with federal mandates.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available during school hours. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19, along with anyone who has been in close contact with them, will be required to quarantine.