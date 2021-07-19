Birdwatchers beware: Madison’s own ‘Angry Birds’ attack east side residents

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some residents on Madison's east side have been on high alert and have been watching the skies on their walks through the neighborhood this summer. Their reason — dive-bombing birds.

"I just kind of out of the blue felt something hit me in the back of the head," said Ben Puls, a resident who was attacked by a bird. "The kind of fluttering of wings behind your head… I knew what it was pretty quickly."

Puls was attacked twice by a Red-winged Blackbird, a species of bird common in Madison that wildlife experts say are very territorial. The second time around, he got it on camera.

Wisconsin DNR zoologist Richard Staffen says these birds often attack mammals who come too close to their nests. The birds can't tell the difference between a human and a natural predator like a fox.

"Like any protective parent their just being cautious and want to make sure that nothing happens to their young," Staffen said.

Staff members at Madison's Olbrich Gardens have to put up signs every year, warning visitors to watch out for swooping birds.

A sign warns visitors of dive-bombing birds at Olbrich Gardens. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"We just tell visitors, there are some birds in this area. If they come swooping at you, don't be alarmed. It's okay," said Katy Nodolf, Public Relations and Marketing Manager at Olbrich Gardens.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself from Red-winged Blackbirds is to stay as far away from their nests as possible or wear a hat on your walk to protect your head.

Puls says he walks near where the birds attacked him almost every day. He's learned his lesson, but he's prepared for next time.

"Ya know, no injuries or anything but it was kind of traumatizing," Puls said. "I live two blocks away, I'll be back."