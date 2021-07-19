Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — For years, the official letterhead for the small town of Van Horn read simply: “Farming, ranching, mining.” And while there is still some of that in this far West Texas community, there’s another booming business in its midst: space tourism. The sprawling spaceport of Blue Origin, the company founded by business magnate Jeff Bezos in 2000, is located about 25 miles outside of this town of about 1,800 residents. Located on what was once desolate desert ranchland, the company on Tuesday plans to launch four people into space from the compound, including Bezos.