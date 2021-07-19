Bucks expanding Deer District capacity to 65,000 fans in outdoor viewing area

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- With the Milwaukee Bucks on the verge of winning their first championship since 1971, the Bucks announced Monday that they will more than double the capacity of the outdoor Deer District for Game 6 Tuesday night.

According to a news release from Bucks spokesperson Eric Kohlbeck, gates to the Deer District will open up at 6:00 p.m., two hours prior to tip-off. Kohlbeck credited ever-increasing demand for the capacity increase.

"The main stage and screen will now be located on Block 6 of Deer District, which is directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St. The main stage and screen will be setup on the north end of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth St. and McKinley Ave," Kohlbeck said in the release.

Organizers expect heavy traffic around Fiserv Forum, and fans with tickets for the game itself will have a dedicated expressway on the north side of the building near the intersection of Juneau Avenue and Fifth Street.

Fans planning on going to the Deer District are encouraged to RSVP in advance here for the most up-to-date information.