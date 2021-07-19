Defector no more: Choi a proud South Korean world champion

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s only boxing world champion is a North Korean defector who fled her authoritarian former homeland as a 13-year-old girl with her family in 2003. WBA super featherweight champion Choi Hyunmi has appeared on TV shows in South Korea and is considered a role model for fellow defectors who have faced discrimination. Choi says she wants to achieve more in her boxing career and keep excelling under the South Korean flag. She wants to unify her super featherweight division and move up a weight division to challenge Irish legend Katie Taylor.