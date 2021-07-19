EXPLAINER: What caused South Africa’s week of rioting?

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has been rocked by the worst violence since the nation achieved democracy in 1994. The unrest began on July 8 when former President Jacob Zuma started serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Supporters in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal set up roadblocks on major highways and burned about 20 trucks. As the unrest spread, shopping centers were ransacked by mobs that took food, electronics, clothes and liquor. Attacks on retail centers also spread inland to Gauteng province, to Johannesburg, the country’s largest city, and to Pretoria, the capital. At least 215 people died, and more than 2,500 were arrested.