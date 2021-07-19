Former Louisville newspaper editor David Hawpe dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Hawpe, who rose through the ranks of the Courier Journal to become editor of the Louisville newspaper, has died. He was 78. His death Sunday night was confirmed on Facebook by his sister-in-law, Hilda Miller. The Courier Journal reports that Hawpe had been hospitalized with multiple health problems. The newspaper won four Pulitzer Prizes under his leadership. Hawpe was an unabashed liberal who championed school reform, working people and the Appalachian regions of his home state during his decadeslong career. In 1969, he started working for the Courier Journal in its Hazard bureau in eastern Kentucky. He retired in 2009.