Greek popular folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos dies at age 80

ATHENS, GREECE (AP) — Greek popular folk singer, songwriter and actor Tolis Voskopoulos has died. He was 80. His career spanned more than six decades and he is considered a star of modern Greek folk music. Voskopoulos died Monday in an Athens hospital of cardiac arrest just a few days shy of his 81st birthday. Greek media reported that he had been hospitalized for several weeks with respiratory problems. Voskopoulos was born in Greece’s main port city of Piraeus on July 26, 1940 to parents who were refugees from Asia Minor. Voskopoulos was the youngest of 12 children and the only boy. He began his career as an actor and first appeared stage at the age of 18 in 1953.