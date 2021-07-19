Iran imposes week-long lockdown of Tehran as virus surges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic. Iranian state media say the lockdown — the nation’s fifth so far — will begin late on Tuesday and last until the same time next Monday. All bazars, market places and public offices will be closed, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz. Iran reported 25,441 new cases on Monday and 213 deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 87,374 from over 3.5 million confirmed cases in the pandemic.