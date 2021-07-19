Madison Chamber Orchestra announces Concerts on the Square tickets down to $5

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Concerts on the Square changes venues for 2021, the Madison Chamber Orchestra has dropped ticket prices to entice local audiences.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to MCO's website, general admission bleacher sets and reserved seats now sit at $5 apiece, while an 8' x 8' section for a picnic blanket runs $50. Each person may bring one lawn chair in these sections.

“We are filled with gratitude to be able to perform live for an audience, for our hometown, and for people across the community with our live-streamed summer concerts,” orchestra maestro Andrew Sewell said.

Masks are encouraged but not required, with the orchestra asking patrons to keep masks on until they reach their seats. Blanket pods and field-level table seating will remain 6' apart to accommodate social distancing.