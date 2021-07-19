Madison city leaders to introduce resolution calling for stop to Enbridge pipeline projects

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Common Council plans to introduce a resolution Tuesday in support of those working to stop the expansion of Enbridge Energy pipelines.

The resolution will call on local, state and federal leaders to stop the reroute of Line 5 in northern Wisconsin and construction of Enbridge's Line 3 replacement in Minnesota.

The pipeline crosses dozens of waterways in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Common Council President Syed Abbas says the pipelines threaten Ojibwe rights to hunt and fish off reservation. He added that extracting and burning tar sands oil Enbridge transports through the lines is bad for the environment.

"Line 3, especially oil getting through tar sand, is extremely disruptive, carbon intense and really damaging for the planet," said Abbas. "Tar sands oil usually creates 3% more greenhouse emission."

Plans for the resolution were announced during a send-off event for protestors heading to camps along the Line 3 pipeline route through northern Minnesota.