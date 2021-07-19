Moroccan journalist convicted of spying, sex assault

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Casablanca court has convicted prominent journalist and activist Omar Radi on charges of espionage and sexual assault and sentenced him to six years in prison. Radi has been jailed since his arrest in July 2020 and denies any wrongdoing. Rights groups say the charges were politically motivated. His case has raised concerns about media freedoms in Morocco. Radi was among 189 journalists around the world identified as being on a list of allegedly targeted clients of Israeli-based NSO Group. A global media consortium reported this week that the hacker-for-hire used military-grade malware for potential spying on journalists, activists and political dissidents.