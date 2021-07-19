New Division III postseason bowl game coming to Madison area in November

VERONA (WKOW) — The newly-finished Verona Area High School Wildcat stadium will be the host to an NCAA Division III bowl game November 20, one of the first postseason NCAA football contests held in the Madison area.

According to a news release from Destination Madison, the inaugural Culver's Isthmus Bowl will feature teams from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Putting together the first bowl game in Wisconsin state history is exciting, but bringing it to my hometown of Madison, WI is a dream come true. When Culver’s agreed to become the major sponsor, everything started to come together. They have been tremendous to work with,” game director Mike Shaw said in the release.

The game will be held at Verona Area High School's brand-new stadium, completed in 2020. Tickets will be available for $10 starting October 1.

“We are extremely excited that our football student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in the inaugural Culver’s Isthmus Bowl against the CCIW. Both conferences have storied histories on the football field and this game will showcase the competitive spirit of both conferences," WIAC commissioner Danielle Harris said in the release.