No injuries reported in Whitney Way crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Communications reported no injuries after a two-car crash carried both vehicles off the road at the intersection of Whitney Way and Raymond Road Monday afternoon.

According to DCC, the call first came in at 1:08 reporting a two-vehicle crash. The Madison Police Department responded to the scene, and due to the positioning of the crash did not have to close either road.

There were no injuries reported at time of writing.