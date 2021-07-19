One in custody following Devil’s Lake State Park incident

BARABOO (WKOW) — One is in custody following a Sunday incident in Devil's Lake State Park.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to the DNR, wardens attempted to stop a driver driving the wrong way on the entrance road of the park.

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle on private driveway, then returned to it as wardens approached.

The driver put the vehicle in reverse and a warden was "pulled back" briefly, but got out of the way and was unhurt.

The driver reportedly drove away, then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended with a taser and taken into custody for OWI and recklessly endangering safety.