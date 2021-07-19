Oshkosh family thanks rescuers who helped them escape fire

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- There were hugs and high fives when members of an Oshkosh family got to meet the police officers who rescued them when a fire broke out in their home.

The fire started Saturday morning in the home of Doug and Melissa Stadtmueller. While Doug was out running errands, Melissa woke up to the smell of smoke.

Melissa got the couple's two children, Chloe and Oliver, and helped them onto the roof. When police arrived, they grabbed a ladder from the family's garage and helped get everyone off the roof.

Two of the family's pets were already safe. Firefighters rescued the third.

On Monday, the Stadtmuellers got to see those police officers again.

"I want you guys to know I really do appreciate you saving my family," Doug told the officers.