Pandemic recession ended in April 2020, shortest on record

WASHINGTON (AP) — It hit like derailed train, was hugely destructive but short-lived. The pandemic recession ended in April of 2020, making it the shortest downturn on record. That’s according to the committee of economists that determines when recessions begin and end. A committee from National Bureau of Economic Research said Monday that the economy reached a peak in February 2020 and the recession began the following month. It ended in April. The NBER said the recession ended that month because that is when the economy reached its lowest point in terms of jobs and output. The economy began to recover in May.