Publisher Scholastic Inc. names Peter Warwick its new CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Inc. has appointed a successor to longtime CEO Richard Robinson, who died last month. Peter Warwick has been an independent director since 2014 on the children’s publisher’s board. He’ll begin his new job as CEO on August 1. Robinson died June 5 at age 84. He was the son of company founder Maurice R. Robinson. The younger Robinson had served as CEO since 1975. He is widely credited with expanding Scholastic into a global empire, whether through its educational programs and book clubs or such multimillion-selling authors as J.K. Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Dav Pilkey. The 69-year-old Warwick is the third Scholastic CEO in its century-long history.