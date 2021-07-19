Rain chances and temperature values rise

MADISON (WKOW) - Another dry, mostly sunny day across southern Wisconsin with temperatures expected to be just a bit warmer than the weekend.

While the sunshine is there, hazy skies will also be a possibility due to the wildfire smoke from Canada invading.

It will likely continue, and we'll likely see more of it come into the region through Tuesday. Expect not only hazy skies, but also bright and bold sunsets and sunrises.

A back door cold front will swing through tomorrow afternoon or evening.

During that time, shower and storm chances will increase possibly bringing isolated chances to the region.

A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out Wednesday as of now. Although, storm chances look to be the highest on Thursday and Saturday when taking a look at the 7-day as a whole.

Storm chances look highest during the afternoon and evening hours most days. Possibly overnight.

Not only do shower and storm chances increase, dew point values also increase.

Somewhat humid, to even at times muggy weather will hit this week. Highest dew points arriving by Friday.

Temperatures are on the rise today and Tuesday, although a dip in the temps comes Wednesday due to the cold front pushing through. Although, temperatures will still likely hit the 80s Wednesday. Mid-upper 80s rest of the week.