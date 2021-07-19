Remains yet to be identified as friend fears for missing Windsor woman Krista Halderson

WINDSOR (WKOW) - Dane County's medical examiner has yet to identify human remains found July 14 in the Town of Roxbury in connection to the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson of Windsor, and the wait for news weighs on the loved ones of the missing woman.



The couple's son, Chandler Halderson, 23, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after his father Bart Halderson's remains were found on property in the Town of Cottage Grove. Chandler Halderson is also charged with providing false information on his mother and father's disappearances.

"I'm pretty sick about it," Char Hanson says. Hanson lives in the Halderson's neighborhood and shared a love of gardening with Christa. "They were both really nice people."



Last week, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett expressed hope Krista Halderson will be found alive and well. But Hanson fears his optimism is misplaced.



"I don't have that much hope because I'm thinking that either the (remains) that were found in that other place, that's with Bart yet, or its with Krista," Hanson says.

Barrett says the Roxbury land near the Wisconsin River was searched after a photograph of Chandler Halderson in the area was discovered. A neighbor to the state land told 27 News he also saw a man he believed to be Halderson get out of a car matching the description of one of the Halderson family vehicles before the human remains were found there.



Hanson says she clings to fond memories of Krista Halderson. She remembers giving the Haldersons one of her hosta plants to provide to a friend. Hanson is also grateful she also gave a plant to Krista Halderson herself.

"She had been admiring this other hosta I have called Rainbow's End," Hanson says. "I decided, she really liked it, I'm going to dig that up. I set it on their porch."

Hanson says Krista Halderson responded with a thank you. "I'm not going to ever delete that text. She's just a really, really sweet person," Hanson says.



Hanson says she saw Krista Halderson most frequently during Halderson's regular walking route past her home. Hanson says Halderson never indicated any family stress or fears. "She always seemed happy-go-lucky to me."



Hanson is a long time neighborhood resident. The Haldersons moved in approximately three years ago. Hanson regrets her time with Krista has been relatively short, with the future now so uncertain.

"I was thinking this is somebody I could become great friends with," Hanson says.



Authorities say Chandler Halderson reported his father Bart, 50, and his mother Krista, 53, missing July 7. Crime scene tape continues to cordon off their property and Sheriff's personnel remain on site.





