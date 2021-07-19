Running list: Where to watch Bucks play Game 6

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison-area businesses are set to hold watch parties Tuesday as the Bucks look to clinch their first NBA title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson brought home the trophy in 1971.

Do you know about a watch party we don't have listed? Sent us an email news@wkow.com.

The Best of Madison-winning restaurant will host another watch party after high turnout for Game 5. DJ Brendon Burmeister will provide music pre-game and during commercial breaks. Tables will be first come, first serve throughout the night, with extra seating available on the patio.

The bar will offer up $3 Coors Light all night, along with various food specials.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. to watch on Majestic's cinematic screen, with DJ Nick Nice providing music pre- and post-game, as well as during commercial breaks. Admission is restricted to patrons 21 and up, but admission is free.

Majestic recommends arriving early to get the best possible seat.

Breese Stevens Field

After Forward Madison wraps up its match against Mexican club Atletico Morelia, Breese Stevens will open up for fans to watch the Bucks game at roughly 9:00 p.m. The team will put up a screen at the Brearly end of the field.

There will be beverages for sale, and both ticketed and unticketed fans are welcome free of charge.