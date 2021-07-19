Skip to Content

Iraqi officials: Roadside bomb kills 18 in Baghdad market

12:30 pm National news from the Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say a roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market. The attack Monday took place in Sadr City. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. It happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

