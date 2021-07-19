Silver alert issued for missing Columbia County man

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Columbia County man after being last seen early Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Randall Froehlich left his Portage area home on Sunday, telling his wife he was going to look at houses. He was last seen around 3 am on Monday in Oshkosh.

He is described as a being 5'09" and weighing 180 lbs with blue eyes, and gray (balding) hair and mustache.

Randall is driving a 2008 Black Mercedes Benz with Wisconsin License plate 425RCY.

Anyone with information on Randall's whereabouts should contact Columbia County Sheriff's Department at 608-742-4166 ext 1.