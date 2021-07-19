State officials capitalizing on Bucks’ Finals run to bring tourists to more than just Milwaukee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Having so many people come to Milwaukee for the Bucks' appearances in the NBA Finals is great for that city, but state tourism officials are trying to use this moment in the spotlight to drive up numbers elsewhere.

Travel Wisconsin has been playing a specially designed 30-second commercial during the Finals games.

"We're trying to show our ad as a way of just saying, 'Hey, sports fans! This energy exists in a lot of different ways,'" said acting tourism secretary Anne Sayers.

Sayers says it's part of a big tourism push to drive people to all corners of Wisconsin.

"We're very intentional in the ad to show, of course, Milwaukee, but also different parts of the state to just show how varied our offering is."

Sayers says 2019 was a record setting year for tourism in the state, with tourists spending $13.7 billion. Data obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal shows that number dropped by nearly 30 percent in 2020 to $9.8 billion.

State officials now want travelers back -- and they're trying to capitalize on the Bucks' historic Finals run.

"Tourism's recovery is so critical," Sayers said. "This is a huge industry for our state."

The ad has been playing during the games in Madison, Milwaukee and five other TV markets across the Midwest, which Sayers says will reach 1.5 million people.

"This is just one tactic in what is a layered approach to talking to the traveler over and over," she said.

Sayers says there's been a big ad push across 12 TV markets all summer -- double the number of markets they were in in 2019.

The Finals run has been kind to Milwaukee. City tourism officials there told 27 News that each Finals game at Fiserv Forum brings in $3.7 million to the city.

But that's Milwaukee -- the challenge, now, is to use this moment to translate that to the rest of the state.

"We're just going to keep pushing," Sayers said. "We'll keep talking to as many visitors as possible and then, yes, transition right into the fall season."