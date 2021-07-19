Syria reports Israeli airstrikes in northern Aleppo province

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian military official says Israel has carried out an aerial attack in Syria’s northern Aleppo province, but targets were not immediately identified. The official is quoted on official state media as saying Syrian air defenses which shot down most of the missiles late Monday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights is a war monitoring group that has activists on the ground in Syria. It says the Israeli strikes targeted weapons depots that belong to Iranian-backed militia operating in Aleppo’s Safira region. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria, saying it won’t tolerate Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier.