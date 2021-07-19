Thailand’s capital tightens restrictions to fight COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand have further tightened coronavirus restrictions in response to an alarming rise in cases and deaths that is stressing the country’s health care system. City officials in Bangkok, the capital, ordered a range of establishments to close completely for two weeks or until further notice. They include museums, cinemas, amusement parks, fitness centers and swimming pools. Beauty parlors and barber shops may operate but must limit the numbers of customers, and public parks can stay open until 8 p.m. Restaurants have already been limited to takeout service. Bangkok and other provinces with high infection rates require residents to remain at home from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., not hold gatherings of more than five people and avoid unnecessary travel.