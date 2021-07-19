UN rights chief alarmed by reported use of powerful spyware

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief has voiced alarm over the reported use of military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. Michelle Bachelet’s comments on Monday came after an investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provided further evidence of the malware’s use. Bachelet said the revelations “seem to confirm some of the worst fears about the potential misuse of surveillance technology to illegally undermine people’s human rights.”