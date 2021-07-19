UW Band legend Mike Leckrone conducts jazz ensemble to raise money for new music venue

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Former UW Band Director Mike Leckrone conducted a jazz ensemble in Fitchburg Sunday night to raise money for the Mike Leckrone Foundation, which is working to build a new performance venue in the Madison area.

The Foundation is part of "Community Organizations Promoting the Arts," or COPA, which aims to make performing arts more accessible for more people.

"There's a real demand for this kind of public thing," Leckrone said. "I know people who do theater and other things just don't have venues to perform. And I'm interested in all the arts. So I thought I could lend a hand. I certainly want to."

The group Leckrone conducted was full of many former Badger Band members, and it included members of Capital City Theater.

"I think that this will give so many more organizations an opportunity to have a place to perform instead of always looking for performance spaces and never knowing if you can get one," said Andrew Abrams, Capital City Theater's artistic director.

The goal of Sunday's performance was to raise $5 million through donations to help build a $35 million COPA facility in Fitchburg.