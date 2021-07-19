Warmer trend ahead this week
MADISON (WKOW) - After a milder stretch of weather the past couple of weeks, temperatures are ramping back up.
SET UP
A dominant area of high pressure moves south. Winds turn clockwise around highs, so our flow will generally be from the west, warming us in the coming days.
TODAY
Areas of fog til around 8-9 am then mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT
Clear with lows in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY
Mostly to partly sunny, humid and hazy with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s. Wildfire smoke from blazes out west will drift overhead again.
A stray shower is possible overnight, too.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny and humid with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs will be around 80°.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny, warmer and humid with isolated showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny and humid with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms possible and highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.