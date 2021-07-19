With ‘Big Three’ firing on all cylinders, the Milwaukee Bucks are on the cusp of history

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The last time the Milwaukee Bucks won an NBA Finals series, they were led by a new star from UCLA: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Flanked by aging legend point guard Oscar Robertson and Bucks stalwart Bob Dandridge, the Hall of Famer averaged 27 points and 18.5 rebounds on the way to a sweep of the Baltimore Bullets. Abdul-Jabbar would be gone from Milwaukee five years later though, taking the Bucks' championship hopes with him.

With their new franchise centerpiece, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were desperate not to lose him to a rabid free agent market after two straight playoff collapses.

The biggest hole in the roster was point guard, where Eric Bledsoe had led the way effectively in the regular season but put up playoff numbers (14.3 ppg/3.7 rpg/4.4 apg) that left something to be desired.

So Milwaukee swung for the fences, packaging Bledsoe, backup point guard George Hill and control over five draft picks for New Orleans Pelicans point man Jrue Holiday.

The blockbuster deal raised eyebrows across the NBA community, with some questioning the wisdom in shipping out that many resources for a player who was considered a fringe All-Star. But the trade accomplished its main goal: Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228.2 million deal to stay with the Bucks.

With Milwaukee up 3-2 on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, it's safe to say nobody is questioning the deal anymore.

The Bucks' three stars have overcome an 0-2 hole to sit on the brink of a championship, propelled by Antetokounmpo's 32.2 ppg/13 rpg/5.6 apg stat line in the Finals. Unlike previous playoff runs, the Bucks' supporting cast has come through in the clutch to support the franchise cornerstone.

Khris Middleton has been huge, posting a 25.4/6.6/5.4 line and outscoring Phoenix 10-4 by himself down the stretch of a crucial Game 4. Much has been made of Middleton's status as the "closer" of the Bucks, as the team will often turn to him rather than Antetokounmpo to knock down clutch shots late in close games.

"We want him to have the ball. We want him to be the decision-maker. We know he’s going to take big shots, and tonight he was incredible," Antetokounmpo said of Middleton after his efforts in Game 4.

While Middleton may be the closer, Holiday has been a defensive wizard. Games 4 and 5 pivoted on steals from Holiday; first in Game 4 when Suns point guard Chris Paul slipped and lost his handle while trying to tie the game with less than a minute to go, and then again three days later when Holiday ripped the ball away from another budding superstar in Devin Booker in the closing seconds.

Holiday's defensive skills are no secret, he was a member of the 2021 NBA All-Defensive First Team alongside Antetokounmpo. But his offense had been hit-or-miss for much of the playoffs, culminating in a downright ugly 4-of-20 performance in Game 4.

Game 5, however, was a different story altogether. Holiday hung 27 points and 13 assists on the Suns, leading the way as the Bucks erased a 16-point first-quarter deficit in all of four minutes. He finished with the highest box plus/minus (14) on the team, a stat used to quantify a player's impact on the game.

Even after his offensive explosion, Holiday has one main job: stop Chris Paul. The future Hall of Fame point guard, colloquially referred to as the Point God, revolutionized this Suns team after arriving in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He picked apart the Bucks in Game 1, feasting on the low-value midrange jumpers the Bucks' defensive scheme is designed to surrender to the tune of 32 points. After that showcase, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tweaked the scheme so Holiday would live as Paul's shadow; chasing him around screens, hounding his passes and picking him up for more or less full-court defense.

It did the trick. Since his spectacular performance in Game 1, Paul's averages have plunged to 18.3 points and 8.8 assists, including an uncharacteristic four turnovers per game.

The outlook for Game 6 in Milwaukee is positive; the Bucks have only lost once at home this playoffs, a three-point Game 1 loss to Atlanta in which Hawks point guard Trae Young posted an absolutely legendary performance.

The Bucks' main goal will be finding a way to slow down Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, who has put up two straight 40-point performances in losses.

However, the Bucks are likely willing to live with that. Booker lives in the midrange zone that has rapidly fallen out of favor in the NBA as analytics show that two-point shots outside of the area immediately surrounding the rim are the least valuable in the sport.

Consequently, they're also likely to be the most open as modern defenses will protect the paint at all costs. Booker is more than happy to take what the Bucks give him, averaging 30 points per game in his breakout first Finals. However, in part because of his midrange dominance, the Suns only attempted 19 threes in Game 5, nine less than Milwaukee.

In the modern NBA, where long-range snipers rule, this can be a death knell for even the strongest teams. It's not as though the Suns can't shoot from deep; they went 20-for-40 from three in their Game 2 win. But as the Bucks have adjusted their defense to throttle down on Paul and his playmaking skills, there's been less and less available from deep.

If current trends hold, with the Bucks offense looking strong and the defense locking down Paul and Phoenix's array of three-point threats, Milwaukee has as good a chance as any to lock down their first ring in 50 years at home Tuesday.