‘Wonderground’ sculpture installation begins at Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new climbing sculpture made its way to the Madison Children's Museum Monday.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

Crews began their two-day installation process for the Wonderground Monday.

The 10,000 sq. ft. exhibit used to be a parking structure behind the building. It was custom-designed for the museum, made out of 14 trees. The Wonderground is 22 ft. tall and weighs about 20 tons.

It will open to the public in mid-September.