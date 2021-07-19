Skip to Content

‘Wonderground’ sculpture installation begins at Madison Children’s Museum

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:19 pm Top Stories

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new climbing sculpture made its way to the Madison Children's Museum Monday.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

Crews began their two-day installation process for the Wonderground Monday.

The 10,000 sq. ft. exhibit used to be a parking structure behind the building. It was custom-designed for the museum, made out of 14 trees. The Wonderground is 22 ft. tall and weighs about 20 tons.

It will open to the public in mid-September.

Caroline Bach

Anchor, 27 News at 11

More Stories

Skip to content