4 companies on verge of settling US opioid lawsuits

The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion deal to settle lawsuits brought by state and local governments across the country over the toll of prescription opioids. The settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is expected this week. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was planned for Tuesday. Together, the settlements could take the biggest defendants out of trials happening now in New York and West Virginia and other trials on tap across the country.