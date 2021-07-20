After horrific fair ride accident, Ohio beefs up inspections

A deadly carnival ride accident four years ago at the Ohio State Fair now has the state tightening its oversight of amusement rides. The crackdown follows the accident that killed an 18-year-old Marine enlistee and left four others with life-changing injuries. Called “Tyler’s Law,” it requires more mandatory inspections and makes ride owners maintain detailed repair records. Carnival operators say they’re all for safety and don’t mind the added scrutiny. But some think inspectors are going overboard during this first year of enforcement under the new law. They say inspectors are shutting down rides over issues that aren’t safety-related.