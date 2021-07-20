Air Quality Alert issued for Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert for the state of Wisconsin for particle pollution.

Wildfire smoke continues to invade the state, coming from activity in Canada. It will be transported along the frontal boundary, moving in a northeast to southwest direction.

Spikes in a certain particle matter have been observed and could lead to air quality index values reaching the level of unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes: children, the elderly, those with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous activity outside for a long period of time.

The advisory will remain in effect until 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.