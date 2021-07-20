Air Quality Alert until WED 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Marquette County

…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN…

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air

Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in

effect until 12:00 AM CDT Wednesday, July 21. This advisory

affects people in all Wisconsin counties.

Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada will be transported along

a frontal boundary from northeast-to-southwest throughout the

day. Associated spikes in fine particulate matter (PM2.5)

concentrations have been observed and may result in air quality

index (AQI) values reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS

level. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people,

individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone

engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of

time.

For more information on current air quality, please see:

https://airquality.wi.gov