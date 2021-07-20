Alabama man arrested, Wisconsin teen rescued in human trafficking investigation

MADISON (WKOW) — An Alabama man is in custody and a 14-year-old Wisconsin girl was found safe Tuesday as a result of a human trafficking investigation.

According to a press release from the Homewood Police Department said the operation took place at a motel with the assistance of the FBI Child Endangerment & Human Trafficking Task Force.

Jeremy Alexander is in custody facing Human Trafficking 1st Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. He is being held in Alabama on a $1.6 million bond.

The victim, only identified as a 14-year-old missing Wisconsin girl, has been referred to a local victim advocacy agency.