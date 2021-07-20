Amazon to end testing for COVID-19 at warehouses this month

Amazon said it will stop testing its workers for COVID-19 at its warehouses at the end of July, citing the availability of vaccines and free testing. The company began testing warehouse workers last year when tests were hard to find. Warehouse workers, who were considered essential, went to work to pack and ship orders throughout the pandemic. In May, the online shopping giant said fully vaccinated warehouse workers could stop wearing face masks inside its facilities as long as they uploaded a picture of their vaccine cards to an Amazon worker app.