Beloit firefighter hospitalized responding to gas leak

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Fire Department personnel responded to a gas leak Tuesday morning, temporarily evacuating residents to shut down a broken line.

According to a Facebook post from the BFD, the line broke near the intersection of Central Avenue and Carnegie Avenue at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday. Alliant Energy workers are currently on the scene to repair the rupture.

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital after undergoing a "medical event" at the scene. The department did not specify the firefighter's condition.