Bucks fans fill Memorial Union Terrace to watch Milwaukee win NBA championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks fans tuned in to game six of the NBA finals from all across the state. In Madison, one watch party was at the Memorial Union Terrace on UW-Madison's campus.

Though the shores of Lake Mendota are different than the Deer District, fan Corey Holl said there was no place he would have rather been to watch the game.

"The watch party's going to get a good vibe, better than the 65,000 people at the Deer District," he said.

Holl wasn't alone in his appreciation for the Terrace's atmosphere.

"It's buzzing," Kyle Freund said.

Freund has been a Bucks fan since he was five years old, and he said watching his team play in the NBA finals has been a surreal experience.

"I can't believe it's actually here," he said. "I'm gonna be real, I didn't think it would happen. [We're] super fortunate that Giannis chose us to stay here with that super max."

He said the championship series brought a much-needed boost to Wisconsin and to long-suffering sports fans.

"It's just huge for the economy but something for the fans that have been die-hards and not seen any titles here," he said.

Holl said he's hopeful the Bucks' win will kickstart an era of prosperity for sports teams in Wisconsin.

"Hopefully we'll have a reignition of our past successes, and hopefully we have a good decade of sports," he said.