Giannis puts up an all-time performance as the Bucks bring home first ring in 50 years

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are champions once again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, clinching the Finals MVP award as Milwaukee topped the Suns for the fourth straight game, 105-98.

Check out all of our Milwaukee Bucks coverage here.

Antetokounmpo was flanked by a surprising star turn from backup big man Bobby Portis, who put up 16 points, as well as more frequent co-star Khris Middleton with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Bucks overcame a brutal 13-point second quarter to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, in no small part due to point guard Jrue Holiday’s defensive effort against Suns star Devin Booker.

Booker had torched the Bucks for 40 or more points the previous two games, with Holiday focusing his efforts on Suns point guard Chris Paul. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer made the choice to switch Holiday onto Booker, forcing him into an 8-of-22 shooting night.

Paul led his team with 26 points and five assists, and is now one of two players to ever lose four playoff series after going up two games to none. The only other is former Clippers teammate Blake Griffin.