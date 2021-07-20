China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying

BEIJING (AP) — China has rejected an accusation by Washington and its Western allies that Beijing is to blame for a hack of the Microsoft Exchange email system. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson complained Tuesday that Chinese entities have been hurt by U.S. government cyberattacks. The spokesperson demanded Washington drop charges announced against four Chinese nationals accused of working with the Ministry of State Security to try to steal U.S. trade secrets, technology and disease research. The announcement that the Biden administration and European allies formally blame Chinese government-linked hackers for ransomware attacks increased political pressure over long-running complaints against Beijing but included no sanctions.