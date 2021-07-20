Dane County Sheriff’s Office searches landfill in connection to Halderson investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson announced investigators are now searching a Waste Management landfill outside Johnson Creek in recent days, in connection to the Halderson investigation.

K9 teams and the Madison Police Department are assisting.

No findings from the site were released in a news release from DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer, but the search is ongoing.

Investigators are also still working to identify remains found in the Town of Roxbury July 14, with Krista Halderson still missing and Bart Halderson's remains still partially missing.

Schaffer said the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet been able to identify human remains found in Roxbury, and additional testing is ongoing.

“I’m very proud of the hard working and dedicated staff at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office working day and night on this investigation. We are all committed to bringing answers and closure to the Halderson family,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in the release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Krista Halderson or the death of Bart Halderson is asked to contact the DCSO tip line at (608) 284-6900.