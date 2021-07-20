Families lay to rest loved ones after deadly Baghdad blast

BAGHDAD (AP) — Families have laid to rest loved ones who were killed in a deadly bombing that claimed at least 30 lives just hours earlier in a busy market in Iraq’s capital. Coffins were carried Tuesday by relatives and placed on minibuses that transported them for burial. The funerals were held for the victims of the blast the night before in a crowded market in Sadr City, a Baghdad suburb. Iraq’s military said it concluded an investigation into the bombing and found it was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated an explosives-filled vest in the middle of a popular market. Security officials initially said the attack was caused by a roadside bomb.